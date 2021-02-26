Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Business News

ADT, Carter’s fall; AMC Networks, Etsy rise

By The Associated Press
February 26, 2021 4:17 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Monster Beverage Corp., up $2.39 to $87.74.

The energy drink maker handily beat Wall Street’s fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

LivePerson Inc., up $7.45 to $65.62.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

The customer-service technology company reported surprisingly good fourth-quarter earnings.

HP Inc., up 78 cents to $28.97.

The personal computer and printer maker reported strong fiscal first-quarter financial results on a boost in demand.

Occidental Petroleum Corp., down 14 cents to $26.61.

The price of oil slipped and dragged down energy company stocks.

ADT Inc., down $1.87 to $7.61.

The home security company reported a surprise loss during the fourth quarter and gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast.

Carter’s Inc., down $11.21 to $83.47.

        Read more Business News news.

The maker of OshKosh B’gosh overalls reported disappointing fourth-quarter financial results.

AMC Networks Inc., up $12.52 to $65.59.

The owner AMC, IFC and other cable channels blew away Wall Street’s fourth-quarter profit forecasts.

Etsy Inc., up $22.69 to $220.27.

The online crafts marketplace gave investors a strong revenue forecast after reporting surprisingly good fourth-quarter financial results.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|1 U.S. Army Information Systems...
3|1 TechNet Indo-Pacific
3|2 Analytics in a Day - Simpson Associates...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Fish and Wildlife Service cares for first-ever cloned American endangered species