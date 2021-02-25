Trending:
American Woodmark: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
February 25, 2021 6:40 am
WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) _ American Woodmark Corp. (AMWD) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $17.2 million.

The Winchester, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.01 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.50 per share.

The cabinet maker posted revenue of $432 million in the period.

American Woodmark shares have climbed 7.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 13% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMWD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMWD

