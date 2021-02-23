On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Business News

Apple Hospitality REIT: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
February 23, 2021 5:30 pm
1 min read
      

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) on Tuesday reported a loss in funds from operations in its fourth quarter, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The results missed Wall Street expectations.

The Richmond, Virginia-based real estate investment trust said it had a funds from operations loss of $2.5 million, or 1 cent per share, in the period.

The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 2 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

The company said it had a loss of $51.2 million, or 23 cents per share.

The hotel-owning real estate investment trust posted revenue of $134 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $148.3 million.

The company’s shares have increased 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $14.97, a rise of slightly more than 3% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on APLE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/APLE

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|1 U.S. Army Information Systems...
3|1 TechNet Indo-Pacific
3|2 Analytics in a Day - Simpson Associates...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Fish and Wildlife Service cares for first-ever cloned American endangered species