Business News

Beacon Roofing: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
February 8, 2021 4:09 pm
HERNDON, Va. (AP) _ Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) on Monday reported a loss of $220.5 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of $3.24 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 92 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 64 cents per share.

The roofing materials distributor posted revenue of $1.58 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.75 billion.

Beacon Roofing shares have risen 7.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $43.20, a rise of 23% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BECN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BECN

