Brink’s: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
February 23, 2021 7:52 am
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Brink’s Co. (BCO) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $25.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 50 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $1.64 per share.

The armored car company posted revenue of $1.02 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $16.8 million, or 33 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $3.69 billion.

Brink’s expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.15 to $5.35 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.1 billion to $4.5 billion.

Brink’s shares have risen almost 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 10% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BCO

