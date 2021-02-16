On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Business News

Cel-Sci: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
February 16, 2021 9:07 am
< a min read
      

VIENNA, Va. (AP) _ Cel-Sci Corp. (CVM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $8 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vienna, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents.

Cel-Sci shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 62% in the last 12 months.

_____

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CVM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CVM

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|19 CMMC Lunch and Learn: CMMC’s Role in...
2|19 How to Scale your Bid & Proposal...
2|19 Government Contractor DCAA Timekeeping...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover makes landing