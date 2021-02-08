On Air: Meet the Press
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Business News

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press
February 8, 2021 3:51 pm
< a min read
      

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose $1.12 to $57.97 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for April delivery rose $1.22 to $60.56 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 2 cents to $1.67 a gallon. March heating oil rose 4 cents to $1.75 a gallon. March natural gas rose 2 cents to $2.88 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $21.20 to $1,834.20 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 56 cents to $27.58 an ounce and March copper rose 4 cents to $3.67 a pound.

The dollar fell to 105.22 Japanese yen from 105.44 yen. The euro rose to $1.2055 from $1.2042.

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|14 Journey To The Center Of The SOC
2|15 AWS Technical Essentials Day
2|16 CMMC is Here: Is Your Organization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Postal Service honors nuclear physicist Chien-Shiung Wu with Commemorative Forever Stamp