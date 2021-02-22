On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press
February 22, 2021 3:54 pm
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose $2.25 to $61.49 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for April delivery rose $2.33 to $65.24 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 3 cents to $1.84 a gallon. March heating oil rose 4 cents to $1.86 a gallon. March natural gas fell 12 cents to $2.95 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $31 to $1,808.40 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 84 cents to $28.09 an ounce and March copper rose 7 cents to $4.14 a pound.

The dollar fell to 105.03 Japanese yen from 105.50 yen. The euro rose to $1.2167 from $1.2115.

