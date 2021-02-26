Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Business News

Cooper recalls 430K light truck tires due to sidewall bulges

By The Associated Press
February 26, 2021 8:19 am
< a min read
      

DETROIT (AP) — Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. is recalling more than 430,000 light truck tires in the U.S. because they can develop sidewall bulges that could lead to tire failure.

The recall covers certain Discoverer, Evolution, Courser, Deegan, Adventurer, Hercules, Back Country, Multi-Mile, Wild Country and Big O tires in several sizes.

The company says in documents posted Friday by U.S. safety regulators that the bulges can cause a sidewall separation. That can make the tires lose air rapidly, increasing the risk of a crash.

Cooper, based in Findlay, Ohio, said there have been no deaths or injury claims, or property damage, due to the problem.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

Owners will be notified and dealers will replace the tires. The recall is expected to start March 25.

The tires were made between Feb. 1, 2018 and Dec. 1, 2019. Owners can contact the company at (800) 854-6288.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|1 U.S. Army Information Systems...
3|1 TechNet Indo-Pacific
3|2 Analytics in a Day - Simpson Associates...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Fish and Wildlife Service cares for first-ever cloned American endangered species