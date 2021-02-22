On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Discovery: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
February 22, 2021 7:30 am
SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) _ Discovery Communications Inc. (DISCK) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $271 million.

On a per-share basis, the Silver Spring, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 42 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 76 cents per share.

The operator of cable TV channels such as TLC and Animal Planet posted revenue of $2.89 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.22 billion, or $1.81 per share. Revenue was reported as $10.67 billion.

Discovery shares have increased 63% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 50% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DISCK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DISCK

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

