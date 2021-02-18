Emergent Biosolutions: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) _ Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (EBS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $185.4 million.

The Gaithersburg, Maryland-based company said it had profit of $3.44 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.67 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $583 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $305.1 million, or $5.67 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.56 billion.

Emergent Biosolutions shares have risen 31% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $117.06, a rise of 84% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EBS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EBS

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.