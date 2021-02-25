Trending:
Evolent Health: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
February 25, 2021 6:20 pm
< a min read
      

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) _ Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) on Thursday reported a loss of $14.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 1 cent per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 5 cents per share.

The health care software and consulting services provider posted revenue of $271.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $257.6 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $334.2 million, or $3.94 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.02 billion.

Evolent Health shares have increased 22% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $19.63, an increase of 93% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EVH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EVH

