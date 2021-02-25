Trending:
Business News

Gannett: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
February 25, 2021 6:57 am
MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI) on Thursday reported a loss of $122.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 92 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to extinguish debt, were 4 cents per share.

The newspaper company posted revenue of $875.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $670.5 million, or $5.09 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.41 billion.

Gannett shares have risen 67% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has risen 4.5%. The stock has risen 1% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GCI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GCI

