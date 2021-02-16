Trending:
Business News

Genworth Financial: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
February 16, 2021 5:12 pm
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $267 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 52 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 34 cents per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $2.26 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.09 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $178 million, or 35 cents per share. Revenue was nearly unchanged at $8.1 billion.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit $3.77. A year ago, they were trading at $4.28.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GNW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GNW

