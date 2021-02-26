Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Business News

Germany’s Birkenstock selling majority stake to investors

By The Associated Press
February 26, 2021 6:27 am
< a min read
      

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s Birkenstock, known for its upmarket sandals, said Friday it is selling a majority stake to private equity firm L Catteron and affiliates including Financière Agache, the family investment company of French billionaire Bernard Arnault.

Birkenstock didn’t disclose the price or further details of the agreement, citing confidentiality agreements between the Birkenstock Group and the other parties. It said the Birkenstock brothers will retain a stake and the transaction is “subject to the usual antitrust audits.”

Birkenstock, which dates its origins back to 1774 and manufactures its products at several sites in Germany, has about 3,000 employees.

The family-owned company said that bringing in new shareholders “is the next logical step for Birkenstock to facilitate further strong growth in future growth markets such as China and India.”

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

The company said it plans to invest in further developing its direct-to-consumer business and expanding its e-commerce platforms.

CEO Oliver Reichert said that “we enter this partnership with both our traditions as a family business and a commitment to our roots and our employees front-and-center.”

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|1 U.S. Army Information Systems...
3|1 TechNet Indo-Pacific
3|2 Analytics in a Day - Simpson Associates...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Fish and Wildlife Service cares for first-ever cloned American endangered species