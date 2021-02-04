On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Gladstone Capital: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
February 4, 2021 9:11 am
MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Gladstone Capital Corp. (GLAD) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $12.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 38 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to 20 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $12.9 million in the period.

Gladstone Capital shares have increased 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 7% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GLAD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GLAD

