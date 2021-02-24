Trending:
Graham Holdings: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
February 24, 2021 8:52 am
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) _ Graham Holdings Co. (GHC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $237.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $47.34. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $11.38 per share.

The education and media company posted revenue of $787 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $300.4 million, or $58.13 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.89 billion.

Graham Holdings shares have risen 16% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has climbed slightly more than 3%.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GHC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GHC

