On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Business News

Hannon Armstrong: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
February 18, 2021 5:25 pm
< a min read
      

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) _ Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $24.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Annapolis, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 32 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 37 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The provider of financing for sustainable infrastructure projects posted revenue of $48.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $22.6 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $17.7 million.

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Hannon Armstrong shares have dropped 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $56.18, a rise of 51% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HASI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HASI

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|16 Red Hat Public Sector Solutions...
2|16 2021 Health Datapalooza and National...
2|17 Administration of Government Contracts
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Mount Etna erupts near aircraft from Naval Air Station Sigonella