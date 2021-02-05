On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
How major US stock indexes fared Friday

By The Associated Press
February 5, 2021 4:26 pm
Stocks closed out a winning week with their fifth gain in a row Friday and their biggest weekly increase since November. The S&P 500 rose 0.4% and ended the week 4.6% higher. Small-company stocks rose far more than the rest of the market, a sign that investors are feeling more optimistic about the economy. Treasury yields also rose. The market has been heading higher since the beginning of the month as hopes build that Washington will come through with more support for the economy, and that the steady rollout of vaccines will get on a more even footing over time.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 15.09 points, or 0.4%, to 3,886.83.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 92.38 points, or 0.3%, to 31,148.24.

The Nasdaq rose 78.55 points, or 0.6%, to 13,856.30.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 30.91 points, or 1.4%, to 2,233.33.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 172.59 points, or 4.6%.

The Dow is up 1,165.62 points, or 3.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 785.60 points, or 6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 159.69 points, or 7.7%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 130.76 points, or 3.5%.

The Dow is up 541.76 points, or 1.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 968.01 points, or 7.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 258.47 points, or 13.1%.

