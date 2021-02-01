Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Business News

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

By The Associated Press
February 1, 2021 4:24 pm
< a min read
      

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Monday, recovering some of the ground they lost last week in their biggest weekly drop since October. The S&P 500 index rose 1.6%. Investors large and small continued to focus on GameStop and other stocks targeted by online traders hoping to inflict damage on hedge funds. Investors are watching negotiations in Washington over President Joe Biden’s proposed $1.9 trillion economic aid package.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 59.62 points, or 1.6%, to 3,773.86.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 229.29 points, or 0.8%, to 30,211.91.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Executives from the state of Maryland, state of Ohio and the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators explore how motor vehicle bureaus are meeting the REAL ID challenge in this free webinar.

The Nasdaq rose 332.70 points, or 2.5%, to 13,403.39.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 52.52 points, or 2.5%, to 2,126.16.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 17.79 points, or 0.5%.

The Dow is down 394.57 points, or 1.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 515.11 points, or 4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 151.31 points, or 7.7%.

        Read more Business News news.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|3 Cisco Certified Network Associate...
2|8 Bootcamp - GSA Multiple Award Schedule...
2|8 Salesforce Fundamentals for Nonprofits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

MacDill Air Force Base welcomed NFL reps to take a look at aircraft from Sunday’s Super Bowl flyover