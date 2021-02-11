On Air: Federal Tech Talk
Huntington Ingalls: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
February 11, 2021 7:39 am
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) _ Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $249 million.

The Newport News, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $6.15 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $4.35 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.49 per share.

The shipbuilder posted revenue of $2.76 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $696 million, or $17.14 per share. Revenue was reported as $9.36 billion.

Huntington Ingalls shares have decreased almost 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 38% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HII at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HII

