Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Business News

ICF: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
February 25, 2021 7:10 pm
< a min read
      

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) _ ICF International Inc. (ICFI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $12.8 million.

The Fairfax, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 67 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.36 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.14 per share.

The consulting and technology services provider posted revenue of $434.3 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $398.6 million.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

For the year, the company reported profit of $55 million, or $2.87 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.51 billion.

ICF expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.35 to $4.65 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.53 billion to $1.58 billion.

ICF shares have increased 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $85.09, a climb of slightly more than 5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ICFI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ICFI

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|1 U.S. Army Information Systems...
3|1 TechNet Indo-Pacific
3|2 Analytics in a Day - Simpson Associates...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Fish and Wildlife Service cares for first-ever cloned American endangered species