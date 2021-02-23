On Air: Foodie and the Beast
Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Business News

Leidos: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
February 23, 2021 6:17 am
< a min read
      

RESTON, Va. (AP) _ Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $197 million.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.37 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $1.63 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.60 per share.

The security and engineering company posted revenue of $3.25 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.4 billion.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

For the year, the company reported profit of $628 million, or $4.36 per share. Revenue was reported as $12.3 billion.

Leidos expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.15 to $6.45 per share, with revenue in the range of $13.7 billion to $14.1 billion.

Leidos shares have decreased slightly more than 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 13% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LDOS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LDOS

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|1 U.S. Army Information Systems...
3|1 TechNet Indo-Pacific
3|2 Analytics in a Day - Simpson Associates...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Fish and Wildlife Service cares for first-ever cloned American endangered species