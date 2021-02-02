Trending:
Markel: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
February 2, 2021 6:25 pm
GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) _ Markel Corp. (MKL) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $847.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Glen Allen, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $59.33. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to $15.83 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $9.04 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $3.36 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.51 billion, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.42 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $816 million, or $55.63 per share. Revenue was reported as $9.12 billion.

Markel shares have declined slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $1,008.86, a decline of 14% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MKL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MKL

