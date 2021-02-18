On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Marriott: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
February 18, 2021 7:10 am
BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ Marriott International Inc. (MAR) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $164 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 50 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 12 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The hotel company posted revenue of $2.17 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.42 billion.

Marriott shares have decreased slightly since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has increased nearly 5%. The stock has fallen slightly more than 9% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MAR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MAR

