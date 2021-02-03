On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
NewMarket: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
February 3, 2021 5:45 pm
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ NewMarket Corp. (NEU) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $66.9 million.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $6.12 per share.

The holding company for manufacturers of petroleum additives and lubricants posted revenue of $527.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $270.6 million, or $24.64 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.01 billion.

NewMarket shares have risen slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $407.54, a drop of almost 9% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NEU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NEU

