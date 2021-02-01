Trending:
Pan American, Sorrento rise; Lumen Technologies, PVH fall

By The Associated Press
February 1, 2021 4:14 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., up $17.77 to $130.15.

The maker of flavors and fragrances completed its merger with DuPont’s nutrition and biosciences unit.

Pan American Silver Corp., up $3.92 to $36.38.

The rising price of silver is bolstering the the silver mining company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corp., up $2.22 to $36.71.

The semiconductor components maker reported strong fourth-quarter profits and revenue.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc., up $1.97 to $14.63.

The biotechnology company reported encouraging results from a study of its COVID-19 treatment.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Co., up $4.56 to $77.04.

The biotechnology company is buying Viela Bio for $3.05 billion.

Lumen Technologies Inc., down 61 cents to $11.77.

The telecommunications and networking company said it is partnering with business software company SAP.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., up $9.50 to $53.79.

The spaceflight company is planning a test flight of its SpaceShipTwo Unity in the second half of February.

PVH Corp., down $2.81 to $82.45.

The owner of Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein officially named Stefan Larsson its new CEO.

