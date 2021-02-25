Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Business News

Park Hotels & Resorts: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
February 25, 2021 6:15 pm
1 min read
      

TYSONS, Va. (AP) _ Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) on Thursday reported a loss in a key measure in its fourth quarter. The results topped Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Tysons, Virginia, said it had a funds from operations loss of $125 million, or 53 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a funds from operations loss of 58 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

The company said it had a loss of $217 million, or 92 cents per share.

Park Hotels & Resorts, based in Tysons, Virginia, posted revenue of $113 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $134.7 million.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $389 million. Revenue was reported as $852 million.

The company’s shares have climbed 23% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $21.18, a rise of 2% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PK

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|1 U.S. Army Information Systems...
3|1 TechNet Indo-Pacific
3|2 Analytics in a Day - Simpson Associates...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Fish and Wildlife Service cares for first-ever cloned American endangered species