Performance Food: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
February 3, 2021 7:07 am
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Performance Food Group Co. (PFGC) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $17.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 35 cents per share.

The food distributor posted revenue of $6.85 billion in the period.

Performance Food shares have increased 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased almost 4% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PFGC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PFGC

Copyright © 2021 .

