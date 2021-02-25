Trending:
PRA Group: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
February 25, 2021 7:33 pm
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) _ PRA Group Inc. (PRAA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $29.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Norfolk, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 65 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The debt collector posted revenue of $273.9 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $250.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $149.3 million, or $3.26 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.07 billion.

PRA Group shares have declined 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $36.50, an increase of slightly more than 3% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRAA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRAA

