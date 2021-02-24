Trending:
Business News

Sinclair: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
February 24, 2021 7:49 am
HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) _ Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $467 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hunt Valley, Maryland-based company said it had net income of $6.27. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $6.45 per share.

The television broadcasting company posted revenue of $1.51 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $2.41 billion, or $30.20 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $5.94 billion.

Sinclair shares have climbed 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 29% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SBGI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SBGI

