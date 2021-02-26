Trending:
Strategic Education: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
February 26, 2021 6:50 am
HERNDON, Va. (AP) _ Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $5.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 25 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.39 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.51 per share.

The for-profit education company posted revenue of $267.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $86.3 million, or $3.77 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.03 billion.

Strategic Education shares have declined 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 41% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STRA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STRA

