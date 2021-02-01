Trending:
Business News

Tessco: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
February 1, 2021 4:35 pm
< a min read
      

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) _ Tessco Technologies Inc. (TESS) on Monday reported a loss of $914,000 in its fiscal third quarter.

The Hunt Valley, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 66 cents per share.

The wireless communications company posted revenue of $99.2 million in the period.

Tessco shares have increased 33% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $8.30, an increase of 25% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TESS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TESS

