On Air: Amtower Off-Center
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Business News

Under Armour: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
February 10, 2021 7:19 am
< a min read
      

BALTIMORE (AP) _ Under Armour Inc. (UAA) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $184.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Baltimore-based company said it had profit of 40 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 12 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 7 cents per share.

The sports apparel company posted revenue of $1.4 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.27 billion.

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $549.2 million, or $1.21 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $4.47 billion.

Under Armour expects full-year earnings in the range of 12 cents to 14 cents per share.

Under Armour shares have increased 21% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased slightly more than 1% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UAA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UAA

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|15 AWS Technical Essentials Day
2|16 Salesforce Fundamentals for Nonprofits...
2|16 Midwest Google Cloud Platform Virtual...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

President Biden tours the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases