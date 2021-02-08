Trending:
Universal Corp.: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
February 8, 2021 4:48 pm
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Universal Corp. (UVV) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $33.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.34. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $2.19 per share.

The leaf tobacco merchant posted revenue of $672.9 million in the period.

Universal Corp. shares have risen roughly 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $48.96, a decrease of 3.5% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UVV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UVV

