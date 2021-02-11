Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Business News

VeriSign: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
February 11, 2021 4:31 pm
< a min read
      

RESTON, Va. (AP) _ VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $157.3 million.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.38 per share.

The internet infrastructure services provider posted revenue of $320.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $814.8 million, or $7.07 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.27 billion.

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

VeriSign shares have declined 5.5% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has risen slightly more than 4%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $204.55, increasing slightly in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VRSN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VRSN

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|16 AWS Complimentary Weekly Demos
2|16 2021 Health Datapalooza and National...
2|16 The Value of the Modern Data Stack for...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Fish and Wildlife Service biologist cares for cold stunned turtle