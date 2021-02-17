On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Business News

Wingstop, KAR Auction fall; Tribune Publishing, Agilent rise

By The Associated Press
February 17, 2021 4:12 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Kornit Digital Ltd., up $19.36 to $116.85.

The digital textile printer’s fourth-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Tribune Publishing Co., up $1.06 to $17.03.

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Alden Global Capital is buying the owner of the Chicago Tribune and other papers for about $430 million.

Agilent Technologies Inc., up $2.17 to $130.12.

The scientific instrument maker reported surprisingly strong fiscal first-quarter profits and revenue.

KAR Auction Services Inc., down $2.53 to $15.93.

The used and salvaged vehicle auctioneer gave investors a disappointing profit forecast for the year.

Wingstop Inc., down $21.95 to $144.04.

The restaurant chain’s fourth-quarter profit and revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Shopify Inc., down $49 to $1,425.

        Read more Business News news.

The cloud-based commerce company said it expects revenue growth to slow in 2021 as vaccines potentially tame the pandemic.

Wix.com Ltd., up $22.70 to $302.16.

The cloud-based web development company gave investors an encouraging forecast after beating analysts’ earnings expectations.

Verizon Communications Inc., up $2.84 to $56.99.

Warren Buffett’s holding company Berkshire Hathaway acquired a large stake in the telecommunications company.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|19 NatCon 2021
2|22 AWS Cloud Practitioner Essentials Day
2|22 Manage Azure Identities and Governance
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover makes landing