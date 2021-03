NEW YORK (AP) — In a story February 12, 2021, about the union push at an Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama, The Associated Press erroneously reported how many votes are needed to form a union. A majority of the valid votes received have to vote “yes” in order to unionize, not the majority of the 6,000 employees at the warehouse.

