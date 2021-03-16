Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Chicago eyes April return to class for high school students

By SOPHIA TAREEN
March 16, 2021 7:53 pm
1 min read
      

CHICAGO (AP) — Public high school students in Chicago could return to class for limited in-person instruction starting next month under the outline of a district plan unveiled Tuesday.

It would be the first time high school students in the nation’s third-largest school district have the option to be back in classrooms since going fully remote a year ago amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, negotiations were ongoing with the Chicago Teachers Union, which fought the district’s safety plans for younger students and narrowly averted a walkout.

Chicago Public Schools started bringing younger students back last month in phases, giving grades K-8 the option of two days each week of classroom instruction combined with remote instruction on other days. The union, which said the district’s initial COVID-19 safety plans fell short, eventually agreed to a plan that included teacher vaccinations.

School leaders said they hoped to offer at least two days a week of in-person classes for high school students starting April 19, which is the first day of the fourth quarter.

        Insight by Wickr: Federal technology experts share how to reconcile communications channels and cybersecurity standards in this exclusive executive briefing.

“We will continue meeting regularly with CTU representatives as we strive to reach a consensus that provides the smoothest possible transition for our families and staff,” CPS leaders said in an email to families. “Negotiations are ongoing with CTU and we will continue to provide updates to families as discussions proceed.”

A union spokeswoman didn’t immediately have comment Tuesday. ___

Follow Sophia Tareen on Twitter: https://twitter.com/sophiatareen.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|15 AWS Pi Week 2021
3|15 Esri Partner Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen provides official signature for printing of new currency