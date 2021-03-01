On Air: This Just In
Business News

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press
March 1, 2021 3:54 pm
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery fell 86 cents to $60.64 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for May delivery fell 73 cents to $63.69 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery rose 7 cents to $1.94 a gallon. April heating fell 4 cents to $1.82 a gallon. April natural gas rose 1 cent to $2.78 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $5.80 to $1,723 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 24 cents to $26.68 an ounce and May copper rose 2 cents to $4.11 a pound.

The dollar rose to 106.81 Japanese yen from 106.63 yen. The euro fell to $1.2047 from $1.2079.

