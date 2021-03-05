On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press
March 5, 2021 3:27 pm
< a min read
      

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery rose $2.26 to $66.09 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for May delivery rose $2.62 to $69.36 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery rose 7 cents to $2.06 a gallon. April heating rose 5 cents to $1.94 a gallon. April natural gas fell 5 cents to $2.70 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $2.20 to $1,698.50 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 17 cents to $25.29 an ounce and May copper rose 10 cents to $4.08 a pound.

The dollar rose to 108.34 Japanese yen from 107.91 yen. The euro fell to $1.1912 from $1.1966.

        Insight by Apptio: Learn how the SEC will utilize a new IT cost manager to review and analyze the agency’s spending on cloud services on a day-by-day basis in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|5 Banish the Backlog: How to Quickly...
3|5 App in a Day - Insight
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday