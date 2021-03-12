On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press
March 12, 2021 3:56 pm
< a min read
      

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery fell 41 cents to $65.61 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for May delivery fell 41 cents to $69.22 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery rose 1 cent to $2.15 a gallon. April heating rose 1 cent to $1.97 a gallon. April natural gas fell 7 cents to $2.60 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $2.80 to $1,719.80 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 28 cents to $25.91 an ounce and May copper remained unchanged at $4.14 a pound.

The dollar rose to 109.06 Japanese yen from 108.46 yen. The euro fell to $1.1949 from $1.1982.

        Insight by DUO Security: State Department, NASA, OMB and Defense Manpower Data Center explore the future of identity, credential and access management in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 Product Lifecycle Management...
3|8 C2ISR Week
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

VP Harris swears in Marcia Fudge as Secretary of the Department of Housing & Urban Development