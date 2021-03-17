On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press
March 17, 2021 4:13 pm
< a min read
      

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery fell 20 cents to $64.60 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for May delivery fell 39 cents to $68 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery fell 5 cents to $2.05 a gallon. April heating oil fell 2 cents to $1.91 a gallon. April natural gas fell 3 cents to $2.53 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $3.80 to $1,727.10 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 6 cents to $26.06 an ounce and May copper rose 5 cents to $4.12 a pound.

The dollar fell to 108.86 Japanese yen from 109.00 yen. The euro fell to $1.1979 from $1.1903.

        Insight by Wickr: Federal technology experts share how to reconcile communications channels and cybersecurity standards in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|15 AWS Pi Week 2021
3|15 Esri Partner Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen provides official signature for printing of new currency