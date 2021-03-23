On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press
March 23, 2021 3:59 pm
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery fell $3.79 to $57.26 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for May delivery fell $3.83 to $60.79 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery fell 6 cents to $1.90 a gallon. April heating oil fell 8 cents to $1.75 a gallon. April natural gas fell 7 cents to $2.51 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $13 to $1,725.10 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 54 cents to $25.23 an ounce and May copper fell 6 cents to $4.08 a pound.

The dollar fell to 108.75 Japanese yen from 108.80 yen. The euro fell to $1.1853 from $1.1942.

