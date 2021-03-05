On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Dollar mixed

By The Associated Press
March 5, 2021 3:37 pm
The U.S. dollar is mixed against other North American currencies in New York trading.

It’s worth 1.27 Canadian dollars, unchanged from late Thursday.

And the dollar is trading at 21.28 Mexican pesos, up from late Thursday.

