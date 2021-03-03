Trending:
Dollar Tree: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
March 3, 2021 7:38 am
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) _ Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $502.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chesapeake, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $2.13.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.12 per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $6.77 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.34 billion, or $5.65 per share. Revenue was reported as $25.51 billion.

Dollar Tree shares have dropped slightly more than 8% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 3%. The stock has increased 17% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DLTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DLTR

