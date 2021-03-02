On Air: Federal News Network program
FibroGen, 3D Systems fall; Kontoor Brands, Square rise

By The Associated Press
March 2, 2021 4:16 pm
< a min read
      

Repay Holdings Corp., up $2.37 to $25.

The provider of payment processing technology beat Wall Street’s fourth-quarter financial forecasts.

3D Systems Corp., down $7.62 to $31.17.

The maker of 3D printers reported weak fourth-quarter profits.

Switch Inc., down $2.33 to $15.37.

The data center operator gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast for the year.

FibroGen Inc., down $12.46 to $38.07.

The biotechnology company’s fourth-quarter loss was bigger than Wall Street had forecast.

Zoom Video Communications Inc., down $36.87 to $372.79.

The videoconferencing service handily beat analysts’ fourth-quarter profit forecasts as demand remained strong.

Nielsen Holdings Plc., up $1.75 to $24.89.

The company is selling its advanced video advertising business to Roku as part of a strategic alliance.

Square Inc., up $11.20 to $252.20.

The mobile payment technology company opened its banking operations unit.

Kontoor Brands Inc., up $3.34 to $47.

The maker of Wrangler and Lee apparel beat Wall Street’s fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

