GlycoMimetics: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
March 2, 2021 7:48 am
ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $15.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 32 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $163,000 in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $51 million, or $1.12 per share. Revenue was reported as $10.2 million.

The company’s shares closed at $3.59. A year ago, they were trading at $3.49.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GLYC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GLYC

