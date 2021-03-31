On Air: Federal Insights: Data Management
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

GM recalling 10,000 Chevy and GMC vans due to fire risk

By The Associated Press
March 31, 2021 2:33 pm
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — General Motors is recalling more than 10,000 vans due to a fire risk and recommending that owners park them outdoors away from buildings and other structures until they are repaired.

GM has recalled almost 8,000 2021 Chevrolet Express and more than 2,000 2021 GMC Savana vehicles, saying that drivers may get a low battery voltage warning if a short circuit occurs, which can cause the battery to die or cause a fire under the hood. The short circuits are caused by contact between the positive battery cable and a fuse attachment post.

Vehicle owners can visit NHTSA.gov/recalls and enter their 17-digit vehicle identification number to see if their vehicle has been recalled.

Only vehicles with 6.6-liter gas engines built on or prior to December 7, 2020 are affected by the recall.

        Insight by Oracle: Learn how agencies can ask the right questions as they modernize and move more applications and data into the cloud by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|29 GOMACTech Conference
3|30 Logistics Officer Association -...
3|30 Scalable RPA & Intelligent...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden lay flowers as they visit the Vietnam Veterans Memorial