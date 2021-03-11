GP Strategies: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) _ GP Strategies Corp. (GPX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $8.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Columbia, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 47 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 38 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The provider of training, consulting and engineering services posted revenue of $123.1 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $123.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $7.1 million, or 41 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $473.1 million.

GP Strategies shares have risen 32% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 80% in the last 12 months.

